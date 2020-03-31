National

New charges over pregnant Vic mum’s death

By AAP Newswire

A man who denies dangerous driving causing the death of his pregnant partner in Melbourne last year has been slapped with more charges.

William Wilson, 36, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to a series of charges over the September 2019 crash in which Helena Broadbent was thrown from a moving ute.

The 32-year-old suffered a brain injury when she fell from the Mitsubishi Triton in Keilor Downs, in the city's southeast.

She died in hospital hours after delivering a baby girl by emergency caesarean at just 26 weeks.

Wilson faced Melbourne Magistrates Court for a brief hearing on Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing Ms Broadbent's death and chose to have his case proceed straight to trial in Victoria's County Court, bypassing the usual committals process which is facing delays related to coronavirus.

Wilson has also been charged with five more offences connected to the day of Ms Broadbent's death, including failing to stop and failing to assist at the scene of an accident where a person has died, possession of a controlled weapon, and cannabis possession.

It's previously been alleged in court that Ms Broadbent called triple zero claiming Wilson had a hammer and had threatened to kill her.

Wilson allegedly said Ms Broadbent had been running alongside his ute before she was injured.

Security footage allegedly shows the ute approach a corner, the rear passenger door opens and a person fall out, the court has been told previously.

Wilson's bail was continued on conditions including that he cannot drive or carry passengers.

He's due to face the County Court on April 28.

