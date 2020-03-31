National

NSW man back in jail for quarantine breach

By AAP Newswire

A Sydney man arrested after repeatedly breaching self-isolation orders has sobbed as a magistrate said she would not release him from prison.

Matthew Adam Stephan, 30, faces a year in jail after he was arrested on Sunday while trying to leave a serviced apartment in Camperdown in violation of a COVID-19 public health order.

A recent traveller to Jordan, Stephan had been taken to the apartment after twice being found walking Sydney's streets on Saturday when he was meant to remain at his Edensor Park home until April 3.

An assessment at St Vincent's Hospital on Monday found Stephan was not mentally ill, but noted he had drug-induced psychosis in his past and an intellectual disability.

"It says here his insight into his behaviour remains minimal," Central Local Court magistrate Margaret Quinn said on Tuesday during his bail application.

Stephan's lawyer Mostafa Daoudie said his first night in custody had been a "wake-up call" and argued strict bail conditions and the oversight of his mother could prevent any further risks.

He entered guilty pleas to a charge of not complying with a COVID-19 direction and not complying with a COVID-19 public health order.

But Ms Quinn said Stephan kept failing to stay home before he was arrested.

"He has abandoned all reason to go outside," she said.

"It says he will isolate ... but it is a difficult matter to accept when he has not done so in the past."

Ms Quinn agreed with police that he was an unacceptable risk of endangering the community by failing to self-isolate.

"He wouldn't do what he's told and that's why he's here," she said.

Stephan, wearing a face mask, began sobbing into his hands when he realised he wouldn't be released.

After Ms Quinn indicated she was likely to refuse bail, she allowed the application to be withdrawn.

He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

