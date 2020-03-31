National

Ban for northern summer live sheep exports

By AAP Newswire

Sheep destined for the Middle East loaded in pens - AAP

Live sheep exports to the Middle East will be banned for more than three months of the year under new rules aimed at reducing animal deaths.

Heat stress during the northern hemisphere summer has been a key issue for the under-fire trade which was rocked by a cruelty scandal in 2017.

Last northern summer's trade was stopped under an industry-led moratorium.

Under the new rules, which effectively make the ban permanent, live sheep will not be exported to or through the Middle East from June 1 to September 14.

Individual countries face longer no-go periods with trade to Qatar prohibited from May 22 to September 22 and Oman between May 8 and September 14.

The Agriculture Department's new rules released on Tuesday also include stricter requirements for voyages departing between May and October.

All voyages during that period must be equipped with automated temperature and humidity recorders to report environmental data to the department.

Exporters will also be required to ensure sheep depart with the shortest wool length possible, not exceeding 25mm.

Voyages during the hottest part of the year must have no more than two ports to unload sheep.

