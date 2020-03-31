National

Home meal deliveries for elderly gets $60m

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of elderly people - AAP

1 of 1

Meals will be delivered to elderly Australians to help them stay at home, thanks to nearly $60 million in federal government funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Tuesday announced the money would go towards meal delivery services such as Meals on Wheels.

About $50 million would fund 3.4 million meals for 41,000 people over six weeks.

A further $9.3 million will pay for 36,000 emergency food supply boxes.

Australians over the age of 70 have been asked to stay at home as part of the government's measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Older Australians who don't have internet access can call the My Aged Care contact centre on 1800 200 422 for help with food and necessities.

People registered with My Aged Care will be prioritised.

Mr Hunt said meal delivery was an important part of looking after the elderly.

"The wellbeing of older Australians remains a priority. We are supporting them so they can remain safely in their own homes," he said.

Latest articles

News

Harley Fitzpatrick wanted on warrant

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Harley Fitzpatrick. The 20-year-old is wanted on warrant for burglary. Mr Fitzpatrick is known to frequent the Cobram and Shepparton areas. Police have released an image of him in the hope...

Shepparton News
News

Police seize drugs, cash and fireworks from Cobram home

Police seized drugs, cash and fireworks during a search of a Cobram home last week. Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit Detectives executed a drugs, poisons and controlled substances warrant at the home in Orchard Crt on March 25. Police said...

Liz Mellino
Education

One-hundred GSSC students to receive free laptops and internet in Australian first

One hundred Greater Shepparton Secondary College students in Year 11 will receive a new laptop to keep and free internet at home until their high school graduation, in an Australian-first research partnership with Telstra and RMIT University. The...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW emergency COVID-19 bill becomes law

Police could arrest people suspected of breaching public health orders under new NSW legislation that grants the state powers to respond quickly to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire