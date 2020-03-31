National

Sydney bathtub trial jury debates verdict

By AAP Newswire

Charlie Younes (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A jury has retired to decide if a Sydney stepfather is guilty of intentionally drowning a severely disabled teenager in a bathtub.

Charlie Younes, 45, has pleaded not guilty to murdering 18-year-old Steven Copo-Horton, also known as Steven Copo. Steven died about a week after his mother, Rebecca Horton, broke off her relationship with Younes.

Steven could not walk or talk and moved around by crawling and shuffling on his bottom.

Younes said he discovered Steven in the bath of the mother's home and raised the alarm to those sleeping in the house about 2am on October 28, 2013.

The Crown says it's highly unlikely Steven was able to get out of his bedroom, get in the bath, turn on the water and drown unassisted.

The jury began considering its verdict on Tuesday afternoon at 1pm.

Latest articles

News

Seventh COVID-19 case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the region’s total to seven.

Madi Chwasta
News

From 350 guests to two witnesses: Shepparton couple says ‘I do’ in whirlwind ceremony

For two years, Shepparton’s Daniela Posteraro and Adam Rando have been dreaming of their wedding day. Set for Saturday, March 28, every detail - from the dress to the flowers to the reception venue for their 350 guests - was planned to perfection. They just didn’t bargain on a pandemic sweeping the globe.

Charmayne Allison
News

Children draw pictures for aged care residents in lockdown

Children at Knight Street Multi-Age Learning have drawn pictures for Shepparton Villages residents, bringing a little brightness to the aged care facility as it continues its lockdown. “We heard no visitors were allowed into the facility and...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW emergency COVID-19 bill becomes law

Police could arrest people suspected of breaching public health orders under new NSW legislation that grants the state powers to respond quickly to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire