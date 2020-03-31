National

Qld govt wins appeal against pedophile

By AAP Newswire

A Kmart store sign (file image) - AAP

A pedophile who sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl after taking her from a Kmart store will no longer be eligible for parole in less than two years.

Sterling Mervyn Free took the girl from the toy aisle of a store north of Brisbane on December 18, 2018, abused her in bushland about 30 minutes away and then returned her to the shopping centre.

The Queensland Court of Appeal on Tuesday agreed with Free's original eight-year jail sentence, but made no recommendation for him to be eligible for parole.

The Queensland government had appealed the sentence, saying it was inadequate because of the early parole eligibility date of August 10, 2021.

