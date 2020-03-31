National

Qld teenager accused of stabbing murder

By AAP Newswire

A teenager accused of murdering a Queensland man, who was allegedly stabbed at home south of Brisbane, has been remanded in custody.

Mason Sione Freche, 19, was not required to appear Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police allege the teen knifed the 47-year-old man at a house in the Logan suburb of Kingston on Sunday afternoon.

The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his wounds.

Freche's case will be re-mentioned in the same court on June 29.

