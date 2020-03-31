National

Can flu research help us fight COVID-19?

By AAP Newswire

A woman tries to put a pair of gloves to a girl in ElSalvador - AAP

1 of 1

Some experts believe research showing the spread of influenza can be suppressed by regulating indoor humidity could help combat coronavirus.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT HUMIDITY AND FLU

* At humidity levels of 23 per cent, up to 77 per cent of flu virus particles coughed into a room were still able to cause an infection an hour later, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

* When humidity levels were raised to 43 per cent, just 14 per cent of the virus particles had the ability to infect. Most became inactive 15 minutes after being released into the humid air.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT HUMIDITY AND COVID-19

* Data collected by China's Nanjing University from more than 500 locations across the globe between January 20 and March 11 suggests weather including relative humidity is a factor in the spread of the contagion.

* Researchers from Madrid's National Museum of Natural Sciences and the University of Helsinki are reporting that tropical parts of the globe seem least affected by the pandemic.

WHAT OUR EXPERTS SAY

* "I think the data is relatively strong for influenza so it could potentially be the same and (what we know) could help. But I'd be cautious." Professor Michael Beard, deputy director Adelaide University Research Centre for Infectious Disease

* "It's been an issue that's important enough to think through in terms of the flu virus so there's no reason why one wouldn't pursue it in relation to the coronavirus." Professor Paul Komesaroff Monash University

Latest articles

National

Push for cash bonus for disability workers

Labor and the Greens have called for more measures to help disabled people and their carers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Look at virus-humidity link, experts urge

Two of Australian infectious disease experts agree we need to investigate the theory that regulating indoor humidity might help suppress COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Can flu research help us fight COVID-19?

Claims the spread of coronavirus could be suppressed like flu infections by regulating indoor humidity need investigating, say Australian experts.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

SA closes its borders as virus cases jump

South Australia has effectively closed its borders as the number of coronavirus cases jumps to 170.

AAP Newswire
National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire