Vic bar fined for breaching virus rules

A Victorian business has been fined almost $10,000 for not following social-distancing guidelines.

The licensed venue in Fitzroy was hit with a $9913 fine after police found six staff serving two customers drinks on Saturday night.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters on Tuesday the venue was being treated as "open for business".

"Unless you're living under a rock, or unless you're an idiot, it's quite clear the restrictions are there, the restrictions are to be abided by," he said.

It is the first on-the-spot fine issued by Victoria Police for breaching social-distancing measures.

As of Tuesday, Victorians may only go out of their homes to buy essentials, exercise, or go to work or study if they can't do it from home.

And even when staying home, gatherings of more than two people who are not part of the household will be an offence.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned Victorians they will be punished if they flout the latest restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than two people.

"Victoria Police will not hesitate to take action against you," Mr Andrews said on Monday.

Playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor gyms will also close under the restrictions.

To ensure Victorians comply with the restrictions in place, on-the-spot fines of $1652 for individuals and $9913 for businesses will apply.

Larger fines can also be issued through the courts.

The tightening of measures that forced many businesses to shut down is a new bid to flatten the deadly coronavirus curve.

The state confirmed 96 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 917.

Four people in the state have died from the virus.

The cases continue to grow at around 10 per cent but down from a previous high of 25 per cent, Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

He was cautiously optimistic about how the crisis is developing.

"We can cap cases in Australia to 10,000 to 15,000," he said

"The alternative is hundreds of thousands, that means hundreds or thousands of deaths."