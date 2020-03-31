National

Vic bar fined for breaching virus rules

By AAP Newswire

Three people picnic in a park in Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian business has been fined almost $10,000 for not following social-distancing guidelines.

The licensed venue in Fitzroy was hit with a $9913 fine after police found six staff serving two customers drinks on Saturday night.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters on Tuesday the venue was being treated as "open for business".

"Unless you're living under a rock, or unless you're an idiot, it's quite clear the restrictions are there, the restrictions are to be abided by," he said.

It is the first on-the-spot fine issued by Victoria Police for breaching social-distancing measures.

As of Tuesday, Victorians may only go out of their homes to buy essentials, exercise, or go to work or study if they can't do it from home.

And even when staying home, gatherings of more than two people who are not part of the household will be an offence.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned Victorians they will be punished if they flout the latest restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than two people.

"Victoria Police will not hesitate to take action against you," Mr Andrews said on Monday.

Playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor gyms will also close under the restrictions.

To ensure Victorians comply with the restrictions in place, on-the-spot fines of $1652 for individuals and $9913 for businesses will apply.

Larger fines can also be issued through the courts.

The tightening of measures that forced many businesses to shut down is a new bid to flatten the deadly coronavirus curve.

The state confirmed 96 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 917.

Four people in the state have died from the virus.

The cases continue to grow at around 10 per cent but down from a previous high of 25 per cent, Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

He was cautiously optimistic about how the crisis is developing.

"We can cap cases in Australia to 10,000 to 15,000," he said

"The alternative is hundreds of thousands, that means hundreds or thousands of deaths."

Latest articles

National

Push for cash bonus for disability workers

Labor and the Greens have called for more measures to help disabled people and their carers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Look at virus-humidity link, experts urge

Two of Australian infectious disease experts agree we need to investigate the theory that regulating indoor humidity might help suppress COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Can flu research help us fight COVID-19?

Claims the spread of coronavirus could be suppressed like flu infections by regulating indoor humidity need investigating, say Australian experts.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

SA closes its borders as virus cases jump

South Australia has effectively closed its borders as the number of coronavirus cases jumps to 170.

AAP Newswire
National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire