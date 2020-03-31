National

Cruise ships should go home: NSW Police

By AAP Newswire

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller - AAP

Police are urging foreign cruise ships floating off NSW to immediately go home rather than risk flooding the state's hospitals with coronavirus patients.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says there are nine cruise ships either docked in the state or waiting off the coast.

"There are thousands of people, potentially, in cruise ships off our coasts that aren't members of our state and if we take them in, then that could well flood our system unnecessarily," Mr Fuller told reporters on Tuesday.

"All the hard work we've done could be over.

"We will continue to allow them to have fuel and food ... but it is time to go to your port of origin."

There were on Monday night 285 coronavirus infections in NSW linked to cruise ships, including 189 from the Ruby Princess.

The Ruby Princess has become a major source of COVID-19 spread in Australia after infected passengers were allowed off the ship without adequate checks.

Three crew with severe coronavirus symptoms were taken to hospital on Sunday night and another three crew were ferried to hospital on Monday.

Mr Fuller says health authorities will continue to treat stranded cruise passengers on humanitarian grounds such as two pregnant women who have asked to come ashore.

"We are receiving people sensibly back into NSW. They get the required healthcare, then go into mandatory isolation," he said.

Following the Ruby Princess fiasco, NSW has banned all cruise ship passengers from disembarking until new protocols are in place.

Mr Fuller has said no cruise passenger will enter NSW unless they have his personal approval.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW reached 2032 on Tuesday - an increase of 114 on the previous day.

