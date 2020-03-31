National

Calls to review Qld armoury classification

By AAP Newswire

Calls are growing for Queensland to review its classification of armourers and weapons dealers as "non-essential" services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The businesses were categorised as non-essential without exception by Queensland Health on Sunday.

Both Katter's Australian Party and the Queensland Liberal National Party opposition want the decision reviewed.

They say the ruling could hinder farming operations, cause animal welfare issues, cripple businesses and create a public safety concern.

Katter MP Nick Dametto said the decision could be disastrous as weapons security may be compromised.

"We will have a catastrophe on our hands in Western Australia and Queensland as dealerships are closed and security around large stocks of weapons and ammunition is compromised," Ms Dametto said.

The Queensland state opposition said the decision should be reviewed because it could have significant consequences for farmers.

"Farmers are needed now more than ever to produce food and fibre and they rely on firearms in the management of their land," Opposition MP Trevor Watts said in a statement on Tuesday.

The opposition called on the Palaszczuk government to overturn the decision and put measures in place to maintain social distancing, he added.

