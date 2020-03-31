National

NSW’s devastating bushfire season ends

By AAP Newswire

The devastating bushfire season in NSW has officially ended with more than five million hectares of land burnt across the state.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons described the recent bushfire season - which for some areas started in August last year - as the most devastating in the state's history.

He said it was unprecedented in terms of the conditions experienced and the loss of lives and property.

Fire crews responded to more than 11,400 bush and grass fires that have burnt more than 5.5 million hectares and destroyed 2448 homes. More than 14,400 homes were saved.

Between August and the official end of the bushfire period on Tuesday there were six days where areas across NSW recorded catastrophic fire weather conditions, NSW RFS said.

Three NSW RFS volunteers and three aerial firefighters from the United States were among the 25 people who died during the summer's bushfires.

"Our thoughts will forever be with the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives," Mr Fitzsimmons said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Their loss has been felt deeply and we honour the sacrifice they made to selflessly protect communities across NSW."

Mr Fitzsimmons said all emergency services personnel, especially NSW RFS members, spent time away from their families, jobs and loved ones with about 2500 firefighters in the field at the height of the season.

"Time and time again, we've heard from affected areas how the incredible work of firefighters on the ground, backed up by the crews in the air, have helped save people and property," he said.

The fire chief noted the next bushfire season will begin in "only a matter of months" and urged residents to keep their properties prepared and have their bushfire survival plans up to date.

