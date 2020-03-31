NSW cracks down as cases continue to rise

The NSW government is urging the community to keep social gatherings to a minimum and obey new regulations as the state boasts the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says people in their 20s and 30s are the worst offenders when it comes to flouting social isolation rules and she implored them not to put the vulnerable at risk.

Unless there is a significant and unexpected spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the current restrictions will not be revised for a month, she says.

"Health experts have told us they'd like to maintain the restrictions we've put in place for at least the next month and then assess," she said on Monday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said police would no longer issue cautions for those flouting self-isolation rules - instead $1000 on-the-spot fines would be handed out.

Police could also arrest and charge those repeatedly ignoring health orders, with a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

A Sydney man is already behind bars for allegedly ignoring his home self-quarantine twice on Saturday before trying to leave the serviced apartment in which he had been confined.

The number of confirmed NSW coronavirus cases on Monday rose to 1918, an increase of 127 on the previous day.

Twenty-six NSW coronavirus patients are in intensive care.

The number of confirmed NSW cases from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, meanwhile, jumped to 189 on Monday, including three seriously ill crew members who were evacuated from the ship to a Sydney hospital.