WA parliament to resume amid virus crisis

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan - AAP

Western Australia's parliament is set to return in a reduced capacity to deal with coronavirus matters, including new social distancing rules.

A maximum of 22 out of 59 lower house MPs will attend and will only be in the chamber when necessary, with similar restrictions expected for the upper house.

The government will look to pass legislation giving police the power to hand out $1000 on-the-spot fines to people who disobey social distancing regulations.

WA's restrictions are in line with national guidelines banning public gatherings of more than two people, apart from families.

Parliament will sit each day this week but it is not yet clear whether the next scheduled sitting days in mid-May will be retained.

"We've got a whole bunch of legislation we want to get through that is COVID-19 related," Premier Mark McGowan said.

"There's lots and lots of legislation the opposition and other backbenchers and members of the caucus are being briefed on.

"It'll sit each day. When it returns, we'll have to work that out."

Drones fitted with flashing police lights and sirens will be used to patrol beaches, parks and other areas, and will be able to deliver warnings to people disrespecting social distancing rules.

A hard border closure denying entry to any non-residents other than essential workers is also in the works, with the premier hopeful it will be in place by next week.

Eighty-four per cent of WA's 355 confirmed coronavirus cases have been linked to overseas and interstate flights or cruise ships.

