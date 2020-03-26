National

Call for driveway Anzac Day tribute in NSW

By AAP Newswire

RSL NSW is calling on people across the state to stand at the end of their driveways or on their balconies to commemorate Anzac Day this year.

With Anzac Day services and marches across the country cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, RSL NSW acting president Ray James urged Australians to honour the country's servicemen and women in a different way.

NSW is following the lead of RSL Queensland which last week urged Australians to safely commemorate and take part in a dawn service by standing on their driveway or balcony at 6am on April 25.

"Traditional dawn services and marches are just not possible this year," Mr James said in a statement on Thursday.

"But during these difficult and uncertain times, it is vital that we stay true to our values of mateship and camaraderie (and) that we honour our service personnel and show our Anzac spirit."

RSL NSW is also encouraging Australians to watch the nationally-televised Anzac Day service from the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

"Anzac Day will be commemorated and the Anzacs will not be forgotten," Mr James said.

