Virus concerns for elderly Vic prisoner

Prisoners are still shaking hands and hugging in Victoria's jail, a lawyer says, raising concerns for the health of an elderly man jailed for trying to kill his wife.

Albert Tedford, 78, was sentenced to nine years in prison for the violent attack on his then-wife Bridie, stabbing her repeatedly with a kitchen knife.

He doesn't dispute the sentence handed to him for that crime.

But he is challenging the portion of the sentence for intentionally driving in front of a train after the attack, putting the driver and its passengers at risk.

Tedford's lawyer Catherine Boston said that sentence was excessive given he had pleaded guilty, and a six-month or one-year reduction overall would be significant for the elderly and unwell man.

"Prisoners are still hand-shaking, hugging and in very close contact with each other," she said of concerns around how coronavirus is being managed in Victoria's jails.

"It is a very dire time for this man."

A trio of Victorian Court of Appeal judges accused Ms Boston of cherry picking parts of the sentence she supported and didn't support, and said in running the appeal she risked them increasing the overall sentence.

Justice David Beach described Mr Tedford's crimes as "pretty terrible" and said the portion of the sentence for the attack on his former wife was "very lenient".

Justice Phillip Priest added that if they re-considered one part of the sentence they'd have to reconsider it all.

He also suggested while they might reduce the part of the sentence Ms Boston wanted reduced, the other could be increased.

"Immediately your client is in a worse position," he said.

He said Ms Boston would be given a warning before the judges decided to increase any sentence.

"We haven't at this stage but I'm sure you're not deaf to what's being said," Justice Phillip Priest said.

The judges will deliver their decision later on Thursday.