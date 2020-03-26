‘No good reason’ my wife is dead: victim

A Queensland woman sometimes wishes she'd died alongside her wife in a crash that also claimed her oldest friend and left two married couples irrevocably torn apart, a Sydney court has heard.

Gold Coast woman Carol Chambers, 66, and Sydney school teacher Gayle Gibson, 62, died after drunk and unlicensed driver Tyron Knodler crashed a stolen four-wheel drive into the small hatchback Ms Chambers was driving.

Those on the car's left-hand side - Ms Gibson's husband Tony Giorgio and Ms Chambers' wife Kim Alden - were injured in the crash on Henry Lawson Drive, Peakhurst, on March 12, 2019.

Knodler, now aged 22, escaped with minor injuries, sprinted from the scene and was arrested outside a nearby home.

He has been in custody since.

Ms Alden told Knodler's sentencing hearing her life had lost all meaning now her "partner, best friend, lover, confidant and supporter for over 30 years" was gone.

After 40 years of full-time work, the fit and healthy couple were days away from a holiday to Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

"Now she's dead," Ms Alden told Downing Centre District Court on Thursday.

"For no good reason or purpose. From no illness or accident. But from the deliberate decisions of the defendant."

Ms Alden and Ms Gibson grew up on the same street and remained close friends over the subsequent decades.

"(He) killed the friend I could be brutally honest with, but who I never feared would judge or discard me," Ms Alden said.

"(Now) there is no one whose approval I seek, whose opinion I care about. They were both killed."

Ms Alden still suffers the effects of severe concussion and requires weekly counselling, the court heard.

She spoke of her occasional wish to swap places with Ms Gibson so the Sydney teacher and Mr Giorgio could continue living their lives.

"(After the crash) I could hear Tony wailing. Not crying. Wailing. Not sobbing. Wailing. It's a sound I never want to hear again," Ms Alden said.

"I wish I could have died. It would be over and finished."

Ms Gibson was a "more fun, less restrictive" second mother to her sister Margaret's children and maintained a close relationship with them through to adulthood, the court heard.

"She was a sounding board, told them the hard truths and encouraged them to live their lives the best ways," Margaret Colin said in a written statement.

"I often have this need to phone her to discuss something.

"Death is not what you see on TV ... it's real, final and permanent."

Thursday's hearing was delayed on several occasions due to issues with the audio-visual links to Ms Alden and Knodler.

At one stage, Judge Antony Townsden and lawyers proposed rectifying the issue by cutting the link to Knodler - an option rejected at the insistence of Ms Alden, who said the offender must hear her.

"This has all been pretty hard to start with," she told the judge.

"The 30 people who were intending to be there are not there (due to COVID-19 provisions). And then the defendant does not even get to hear me?

"My victim impact statement is a direct address to him."

Knodler will be sentenced on May 1.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636