Age of the virus increases government sway

Imagine a group of 10 people.

Is that two weddings, or a funeral?

We keep hearing that we are living in extraordinary times, and every day they get even more extraordinary.

Such is life in a time of coronavirus.

Thousands of businesses have been forced to close for an indefinite period - the prime minister keeps saying "at least" six months.

That has forced tens of thousands of people into queues outside Centrelink and desperately refreshing its friable website.

Those scenes are heartbreaking, as are the ones from overseas of full morgues and overwhelmed hospitals.

The latter is thankfully not the case in Australia yet, but warnings are there that our system will not cope if the rate of new coronavirus cases isn't slowed.

The Grattan Institute says if the current rate of new cases doubling every three or four days continues, intensive care units will be at capacity by mid-April.

We've seen what that looks like in Italy: people lying on the floor in hospital corridors and packed into waiting rooms.

And Sydney University modelling has shown the virus will spread virtually unchecked unless at least eight in 10 people heed the call to stay at home and avoid nearly all in-person interactions.

So there are sound health reasons for the near-shutdown.

People are finally starting to wake up to that need.

The draconian measures are necessary to fight off this virus, a silent enemy that advanced upon us in apparently innocent sneezes and joyful overseas holidays, and against which we have no defence but physical distance.

But there are other aspects to the curtailing of travel and ordinary business that should have people worried.

Parliament has been suspended until August with a third of its sitting weeks dumped.

The vast hole in the middle of the sitting calendar is stark. It resembles an election year, but the people aren't getting any say.

It is now investigating ways to sit virtually, with the promise that any decision about how to do so will be made jointly by government manager Christian Porter and his opposition counterpart Tony Burke.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese predicts the scale of the health and economic crises and the response needed is such that parliament will return in some form well before August and probably before the end of June.

But a telecommuting sitting, while safer, is likely to reduce press scrutiny.

During the single sitting day this week, the number of photographers allowed in the chamber was cut down.

Reporters were banished to the enclosed galleries usually reserved for noisy school children, where you can only hear the person who is supposed to be speaking, and crosstalk and heckling is muffled.

The prime minister's office is strictly rationing the numbers allowed into press conferences because of the size of Scott Morrison's preferred room in parliament.

Questions about why another, larger room - used by Health Minister Greg Hunt - couldn't be substituted to allow more scrutiny have gone unanswered.

Transparency International Australia says the public needs to be assured all the usual checks and balances are in place and decisions are being made based on need, not political gain.

"Transparency, openness and integrity must not only be maintained but ramped up," chief executive Serena Lillywhite told AAP.

In the meantime, the executive has been given unprecedented powers.

Mr Morrison's new national cabinet - which is just him and the state and territory leaders - meets every few days with an opaque agenda and makes decisions with massive impacts, so far all announced late at night.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston has broad powers to make any changes she likes to rules around who is eligible for welfare and how much they get by the end of the year.

Police, border security and medical officials have access to unprecedented emergency powers.

And Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has been given a $40 billion discretionary fund to spend as he wishes - although again, on a promise of consultation with Labor.

These all might be time-limited measures for now, but every use of such powers sets a precedent.

Depending on how the story of the coronavirus ends, the threshold for their use might be lower next time.

And that would be the insidious legacy of these extraordinary times.