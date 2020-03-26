‘Reckless’ shooter freed amid virus risk

National
‘Reckless’ shooter freed amid virus riskBy AAP Newswire
A great grandfather who shot his daughter in the forehead at close range will be freed after a Victorian judge said his age would make him vulnerable to COVID-19 in jail.
Rodney Madex, 69, was sentenced to time already served and a two-year community corrections order over the "extraordinarily reckless" shooting of his daughter, Tammy, then 44, at his Glengarry North home last year.
"This could have had a catastrophic consequence for Tammy and your entire family," Supreme Court Justice Rita Incerti said on Thursday.
The judge said Madex's age and risk of contracting the virus in jail were significant factors and it would be more effective for him to self isolate at his large rural property.
Madex pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered general category handgun and reckless conduct endangering life.