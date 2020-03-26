‘Reckless’ shooter freed amid virus risk

5370537724001

A great grandfather who shot his daughter in the forehead at close range will be freed after a Victorian judge said his age would make him vulnerable to COVID-19 in jail.

Rodney Madex, 69, was sentenced to time already served and a two-year community corrections order over the "extraordinarily reckless" shooting of his daughter, Tammy, then 44, at his Glengarry North home last year.