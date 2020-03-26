National

Vic parliament cooks for vulnerable

By AAP Newswire

Two thousand vulnerable people will be fed a meal each day from the kitchens at Victoria's Parliament House.

The commercial-size kitchens will be used to prepare meals for those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

About 400 meals will be prepared each day initially, before ramping up to 2000.

"In unprecedented times we as a parliament must respond to the needs of the community and work with organisations that are helping the most vulnerable," Legislative Assembly Speaker Colin Brooks said.

"Together we can get through this if we support each other and ensure that every effort is made to support those most in need."

The food will be handed out through community programs run by charities including The Salvation Army, The Lazarus Centre, St Peter's Eastern Hill Anglican Church, the Father Bob Maguire Foundation and Melbourne City Mission.

Parliament House catering and agency staff will prepare the meals after the initiative received the approval of Victoria's chief health officer.

The Salvation Army Melbourne's Major Brendan Nottle said the move to help those in need is "deeply appreciated".

"This gift will ensure that the most vulnerable are not forgotten and their physical and emotional health will continue to be catered for," he said.

