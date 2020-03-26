Two dead in Victoria from coronavirus

Victoria has recorded its first coronavirus deaths, with two men in their 70's succumbing to the virus overnight.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Thursday stressed the vulnerability of the elderly to COVID-19.

"The reality is if you're over 70, you're in a more vulnerable category, so that's a risk factor, and people with chronic conditions, pre-existing illnesses, will be at greater risk as well," he told 3AW on Thursday.

"But, you know, they were confirmed cases of coronavirus and this is what coronavirus does."

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said her thoughts were with the men's loved ones and reiterated her calls for people to follow the rules for physical distancing, self-isolation and good hand hygiene.

"We all have a role to play protecting each other by slowing the spread of this deadly virus," she said in a statement.

The state's total number of confirmed cases has risen to 520, which is 54 more cases than recorded on Wednesday.

Professor Sutton said the number of daily fresh cases has stabilised, likely due to the number of international travellers entering Victoria falling away.

However, he insisted Victorians "shouldn't be complacent".

Asked about why Australia doesn't move into a lockdown now - if such a lockdown is inevitable - Prof Sutton said there are people who argue that measures should be gradually stepped up.

"I'm known to be one to go earlier and more broadly, but everyone recognises that that's very difficult, it challenges our economy, it challenges people's individual lives," he said.

"I would more strongly make the argument that we need to be ahead of it and not get to a point where if we do step up and if it's inevitable, that we're not doing it too late."

The comments come a day after Premier Daniel Andrews warned he may implement further measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The Police Association has also called for a state of disaster to be declared, which would give its members greater powers during the health emergency.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the need to declare a state of emergency will depend on how people behave, noting that so far people have been largely following restrictions.

It also depends on levels of criminal behaviour, which have so far improved in some categories because people have been at home.

The force has been bracing for an increase in family violence as people are forced to stay indoors and employment issues cause stress.

"I'm pleased to say that so far, it's been pretty stable," Mr Ashton told 3AW.

About 500 police officers are tasked with enforcing the closure of non-essential services in the state and the mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers.

Individuals face fines of up to $25,000 and businesses face $100,000 fines for breaching restrictions.