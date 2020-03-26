National

More SA govt support to save local jobs

By AAP Newswire

SA Premier Steven Marshall.

A new $650 million support package for key industries and local businesses will help save jobs across South Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Steven Marshall says.

Mr Marshall will on Thursday reveal details of the package which takes support from the state government to $1 billion.

"This is, without question, the greatest economic emergency of our generation and our collective response must be equally as potent," Mr Marshall said.

"We recognise the enormous economic challenges confronting our key industries, their employers and staff as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the necessary restrictions imposed to limit its spread,"

The extra funding comes on top of the $350 million the government announced earlier this month which focused on shovel-ready infrastructure maintenance jobs such as hospital and road upgrades as well as tourism infrastructure.

Details of the package will be discussed with industry and business leaders on a newly-established Industry Response and Recovery Council.

Many of the state's key industries, from business, property, retail, construction and housing to tourism, primary industries, food, wine and hospitality, are represented on the 14-member council.

The Labor opposition says the new help must provide specific support for households and small businesses.

"South Australian households and businesses are struggling now. They need help now," opposition treasury spokesman Stephen Mullighan said.

Labor has previously suggested a range of measures including slashing fees, charges and taxes on business and households, stamp duty relief, business support funds, increased energy concessions and waiving a raft of taxes on business, such as payroll tax and liquor licence fees.

So far 197 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in SA, mostly linked to overseas or interstate travel.

