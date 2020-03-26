National

Third Great Barrier Reef bleaching event

By AAP Newswire

Great Barrier Reef. - AAP

1 of 1

The Great Barrier Reef has suffered another mass bleaching, experts and tourism operators have warned.

They say evidence of the third mass coral bleaching in five years came after an extensive aerial survey over hundreds of individual reefs.

It follows similar bleaching events in 2016 and 2017.

A joint statement on Thursday was released by scientist Terry Hughes, Great Barrier Reef Legacy director Dr Dean Miller, Eye to Eye Marine Encounters chief executive John Rumney, diving and tourism operator Tony Fontes, ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies' Dr Scott F Heron and Climate Analytics director Bill Hare.

Dr Miller says he has recently returned from Lizard Island where he documented the bleaching and experienced the impact of the marine heatwave first hand, and warned the reef is struggling to cope with climate change.

Latest articles

National

Third Great Barrier Reef bleaching event

Experts are warning the Great Barrier Reef has suffered its third major bleaching event in five years.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt mulls landlord tax cut for lower rent

The coalition government is reportedly considering letting landlords pay less income tax if they waive or reduce rents for their tenants.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier flags more COVID-19 shutdowns

The Queensland premier has flagged further restrictions may be imposed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises and a second Queenslander died.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

SA closes its borders as virus cases jump

South Australia has effectively closed its borders as the number of coronavirus cases jumps to 170.

AAP Newswire