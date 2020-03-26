National

Qld premier flags more COVID-19 shutdowns

By AAP Newswire

Queenslanders have been warned of stricter lockdown measures in their neighbourhood as the state faces rising COVID-19 diagnoses.

It comes as Australia's death toll from the coronavirus rose to nine after the death of a 68-year-old man on Queensland's Darling Downs.

Limits on civilian movements will be stepped-up in some parts of the state while others are urged to stay at home.

"What we might see in the future is we may see some areas of our state going into more of a lock down than other parts," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flagged on Wednesday.

"I want everyone to please be patient and, as soon as we get that advice, we will give that advice to you, I promise to you."

Queensland Health on Wednesday confirmed the 68-year-old man's death.

The man had a "serious underlying medical condition before contracting the virus", the department said in a statement.

"Queensland Health offers its sincere condolences to his family.

"The man's family remain in isolation as close contacts."

It is the second death for Queensland from the coronavirus after the death of a 77-year-old woman from the Sunshine Coast. Her death has been counted as part of the NSW toll of seven after she died in Sydney.

All Queenslanders are urged to cancel their plans and the think about the wellbeing of their loved ones as COVID-19 confirmations rise.

A Sunshine Coast party where more than a dozen people became infected with the virus is being held up as an example of why people should stay at home, even if they feel okay.

The 50th birthday bash at a Noosa restaurant has resulted in four wait staff and at least a dozen party-goers being diagnosed in recent days.

"It is a very clear signal to everyone that this is now not the time to socialise, it is the time to keep your distance," Ms Palaszczuk added.

"The time for partying will be when we get through this coronavirus.

"This is a very clear example of what not to do."

Ms Palaszczuk spoke of another case where a man who had been told to self-isolate collected his elderly father and drove around their neighbourhood.

He has since tested positive.

