Worker demand set to slide as virus grips

Demand for workers was already showing signs of slowing before the coronavirus took hold in Australia and there are now risks it will virtually cease in coming months.

Australia is set to suffer its first recession in nearly 30 years as the virus takes its toll on the economy, sending hundreds of thousands of people out of work.

Economists at Westpac are predicting the unemployment rate surging to 11 per cent in the next few months, more than double the rate seen in February at 5.1 per cent.

That would be the highest rate since 1993 when the economy was still suffering the aftermath of the last recession.

Already thousands of workers in hospitality have been shown the door as businesses close down to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

This has resulted in massive queues at Centrelinks around the country as people try to claim benefits that were announced last weekend in the Morrison government's second $66 billion stimulus package.

Business groups and unions are calling on the government to copy the UK and introduce a wage subsidy, which guarantees 80 per cent of a company's wage bill.

A subsidy is part of a support package the Australian Retailers Association is demanding from the government to underpin wages.

"If they want those retailers to remain open ... that is exactly what we are asking for," ARA executive director Russell Zimmerman told ABC television.

Demand for workers was already on the slide before COVID-19 took hold in Australia.

The latest job advertising data released by the government - a pointer of future employment - shows jobs posted on the internet were already down nine per cent over the year, after easing 0.2 per cent in February.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have an effect on recruitment activity," the Department of Education, Skills and Employment report says.

However, it said the impact was not evident in the latest report.

It showed, there were 4200 vacancies for hospitality workers in February.

"It's now doubtful whether any of these vacancies will exist in March and beyond as hiring ceases," Commonwealth Securities senior economist Ryan Felsman said in a note to clients.

"But of course, demand for health workers is expected to surge as the COVID-19 pandemic grips the nation."

He also noted Coles, Telstra and the Commonwealth Bank have all announced their intention to hire more workers to assist with increased demand for essential services.