National

GC mayor backs elections going ahead

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate. - AAP

1 of 1

A high-profile regional mayor said Queensland Health's reputation would take a big hit if Saturday's local government elections did not go ahead.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate said the best health advice suggested there was only a low risk of contracting coronavirus at a polling booth.

He said more than 1.13 million Queenslanders, about a third of those registered on the electoral roll, had already cast their vote through either a pre-poll booth or a postal vote.

"I don't want to box at shadows but it won't be that busy," he said.

"Reputation wise, (there will be) more reputable damage if it was cancelled against Queensland Health advice."

Voters have been called on to BYO pencils or pens on Saturday for health reasons.

Mr Tate said the state needed to push ahead with the election otherwise local councils will be stuck in caretaker mode and unable to fully function.

"It is important that local governments throughout the state of Queensland get elected and activated so that we move ahead and reinstated as a local government," he said.

"To be in caretaker mode is very restrictive on future decision making, budgets and other essential services."

All 77 local government elections will go ahead amid tight restrictions on social gatherings because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there was no need to postpone the election, and urged voters to keep their distance at the polling booth.

"There is no socialising on election day," she said.

"You go and vote and I urge people to continue to vote early, as large proportions of the population continue to do so."

Latest articles

National

Third Great Barrier Reef bleaching event

Experts are warning the Great Barrier Reef has suffered its third major bleaching event in five years.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt mulls landlord tax cut for lower rent

The coalition government is reportedly considering letting landlords pay less income tax if they waive or reduce rents for their tenants.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld premier flags more COVID-19 shutdowns

The Queensland premier has flagged further restrictions may be imposed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises and a second Queenslander died.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

SA closes its borders as virus cases jump

South Australia has effectively closed its borders as the number of coronavirus cases jumps to 170.

AAP Newswire