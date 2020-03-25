National

WA wife granted access to dead man’s sperm

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the Supreme Court in Perth (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A woman who had been trying to have a baby with her husband before he sought to take his own life has been granted permission by the West Australian Supreme Court to obtain his sperm.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for 12 years and married for about five years, had been undertaking fertility treatment when the man attempted suicide.

"Please don't think this has anything to do with our plans to have kids. It doesn't. I really wanted that," the man, who cannot be named, wrote to his wife.

An urgent application was heard last week in court while the man was on life support at Fiona Stanley Hospital and had no brain stem activity.

Justice Anthony Derrick ordered the spermatozoa and associated tissue could be removed and stored, but only after the man had died.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

