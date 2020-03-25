National

Qld clubs bracing for closures

By AAP Newswire

A person orders at a cafe which has closed its indoor seating area. - AAP

1 of 1

Locked-down Queensland clubs have resorted selling to take away food and alcohol, but it won't be anywhere near enough for some to survive the coronavirus crisis.

Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart said for those that were already struggling with the COVID-19 lockdown will be their death knell and for others, the challenge will be winning members back when it passes.

"I am saddened because there will definitely be casualties," Mr Flockhart said.

"What the quantum is, is too premature to know. It's about how much debt they have."

The virus is yet another body blow for Queensland clubs.

More than 160 have closed in the past decade.

On Monday, more than 20,000 employees were stood down following a government order for clubs to close indefinitely because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mr Flockhart said venues had been overwhelmed with support from councils and the state Government who have waived rental fees.

Banks have also come to the party with assistance while gaming manufacturers had offered monetary relief as well.

The tiniest of silver linings for some clubs has been food and alcohol sales for off-premises consumption.

The Office of Liquor and Gaming has confirmed clubs can still sell alcohol to members and reciprocal members for off-premises consumption.

A Brisbane City Council spokesman said any business with a current food business license can offer takeaway food.

Mr Flockhart said clubs offering food and alcohol may not even make a profit but it keeps them relevant with their members and that's half the battle while they remain closed.

"It's a market but it won't be a very profitable market but it keeps the communication and interaction with their members and that's important," he said

Latest articles

National

NT businesses adapt to harsh virus reality

Australian companies have had their business models ripped out from under them, but Darwin eatery Good Thanks is adapting and trying to keep its staff employed.

AAP Newswire
National

WA wife granted access to dead man’s sperm

The West Australian Supreme Court has granted a woman permission to obtain her dead husband’s sperm so she can have a child.

AAP Newswire
National

Two SA virus patients in ICU, cases at 197

Two patients are in the ICU as SA’s total cases hit 197 while frontline medical staff in the fight against the coronavirus are offered “sanctuary” hotels.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

SA closes its borders as virus cases jump

South Australia has effectively closed its borders as the number of coronavirus cases jumps to 170.

AAP Newswire