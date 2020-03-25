Lynette Daley’s killer appealing verdict

The boyfriend of Lynette Daley, a NSW woman who bled to death on a remote beach after a violent sexual assault, is appealing his conviction.

Ms Daley, 33, died from injuries sustained when she was raped by her boyfriend Adrian Attwater, now 45, and his friend, Paul Maris, now 49, on a drunken 2011 Australia Day camping trip to Ten Mile Beach near the NSW town of Iluka.

A jury in 2017 took 32 minutes to find Attwater guilty of manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault and Maris guilty of aggravated sexual assault and hindering the discovery of evidence.

The NSW Court of Criminal Appeal on Wednesday confirmed Attwater was appealing his conviction and his 19-year jail sentence.

What grounds he seeks to rely on in his appeal - lodged on March 13 - will be revealed at a hearing later this year.

Attwater and a very drunk Ms Daley got on a mattress in the back of Maris's troop carrier where he "repeatedly and vigorously" sexually assaulted her, the Supreme Court heard in 2017.

Maris joined in a sex act, at Attwater's invitation, which the pair claimed was consensual.

Attwater only stopped the assault when he noticed blood on his hand. He began CPR hours later, by which time Ms Daley was likely already dead, Justice Elizabeth Fullerton said in 2017.

"His attitude towards Ms Daley at the time of his offending was one of callous indifference," she said.

The court heard the extensive injuries to Ms Daley caused significant blood loss that would have led to hypovolemic shock and death.

Instead of seeking medical help, Attwater dragged her into the ocean to try to wash the blood off her body, while Maris burnt Ms Daley's clothing and the bloodstained mattress.

Attwater claimed she'd had a fit or seizure in the ocean when she went for a swim, but Justice Fullerton found Attwater deliberately lied to police.

"Mr Attwater knew that he was responsible for Ms Daley's death and ... his claim that she had suffered a sudden seizure in the ocean was a lie deliberately told to conceal that fact," she said.

She found both men had a "persisting lack of insight" into their offending and "lack of remorse".

The verdict prompted separate apologies from NSW Director of Public Prosecutions Lloyd Babb and NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman to Ms Daley's family.

Police charged Attwater and Maris in 2012 before the DPP withdrew the charges and declined to recommence proceedings before eventually taking the case again in 2016.