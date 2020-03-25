National

NSW model came on to me: photographer

By AAP Newswire

Allan Todd Cameron (file image) - AAP

An amateur photographer accused of sexual assault claims a young model he paid to pose for a lingerie shoot came on to him.

Allan Todd Cameron, 56, agreed with prosecutor Paul Marr in the Newcastle District Court on Wednesday that he was overweight and more than twice the woman's age.

But, he insisted, she made sexual advances towards him.

Cameron told the court he was like a "stunned mullet" when the woman approached him during the photoshoot in his Gateshead studio in June 2017 and started unzipping his trousers.

He claimed it was first time anything like that happened in the studio and he should have stopped the woman.

The model later told police Cameron had sexually assaulted her when she was posing naked. She said she did what he asked because she was scared and alone.

Cameron has pleaded not guilty in a judge-alone trial to 26 sex charges involving 10 young women.

He has denied 17 counts of indecent assault, eight counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of procuring a person for prostitution between 2011 and 2017.

Cameron had taken up photography as a hobby and offered his services to aspiring young models on Facebook.

Photoshoots were held at Cameron's studio in a backyard shed or at beach locations.

Mr Marr said Cameron would flatter the young models and urge them to get naked.

The prosecutor said when police arrived to interview Cameron the day after one young woman had lodged a complaint against him in June 2017, he initially claimed they had had no contact whatsoever during the photoshoot.

Cameron said he was shocked and embarrassed about what he had done with the young model but it had been consensual.

"I was more worried about what my wife was going to do to me than anything else," he told the court.

Cameron claimed he had a code where rule number one was "don't touch the models" and rule number two was "if in doubt refer to rule number one".

He had earlier denied exploiting another naive model in May 2013 during her first visit to his studio because he knew she had no idea what to expect in a photoshoot.

The model claimed Cameron told her to strip immediately after she walked into the studio because "we start naked and work up to being clothed".

The young woman, who had wanted some "sexy" photos taken for her partner, claimed she was lying naked on the floor 15 minutes after the shoot began when Cameron sexually assaulted her.

She said she told Cameron "What are you doing? Is it normal?" before the photographer replied: "Yes, I do it in all my shoots."

Cameron told the court the incident never happened.

The trial, before Judge Tim Gartelmann SC, continues.

