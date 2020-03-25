Virus cases lift to 2252 Australians

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS ON CORONAVIRUS

NUMBERS

* 2252 cases

* 197 hospitalised

* 17 in intensive care

* 8 dead (all aged over 70)

* 162,747 tests done

HEALTH

* All non-urgent elective surgery cancelled from midnight March 25

TRAVEL

* Australians banned from travelling overseas, with few exceptions

* Federal government will pursue limited rescue flights for Australians stranded overseas

SOCIAL DISTANCING

* Keep 1.5m from other people

* Stay home unless going to work (and unable to work from home), buying essentials, or exercising alone or in small groups

* Must stay at home for 14-day quarantine if diagnosed with the virus, returned from overseas or told you are a contact of a known case

* No large gatherings in homes or public spaces

* Weddings limited to five people (couple, celebrant, two witnesses)

* Funerals limited to 10 people

BUSINESS

More closures across the country from midnight Wednesday including:

* Beauty, tanning, waxing, nail salons

* Amusement parks, arcades and play centres

* Health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre and spin facilities, saunas, bathhouses, wellness centres

* Outdoor boot camps and personal training restricted to 10 people

* Community facilities including libraries, halls, museums, galleries, pools

* Cafes, restaurants and shopping centre food courts restricted to takeaway only

* In-person real estate auctions in-person and open house inspections banned

GOVERNMENT

* Centrelink urgently recruiting 5000 staff to deal with the massive influx of people seeking welfare

* New co-ordination commission set up to link business and government for innovative problem solving

* Texts sent to all Australians to inform them about social distancing requirements

CHILDREN

* Schools remain open, except in Victoria and ACT which have moved holidays forward

* Some leaders urging parents to keep children home if possible

* Absences allowed for childcare increased to 62 (before parents lose fee subsidy), with more allowed if family is in quarantine or ill.