Ambo operator fined for tipping off towies

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the District Court in Perth (file image) - AAP

A West Australian triple-zero operator who tipped off a tow truck company about car crashes has been fined $6000.

Pippa Jay Clinch struck up a loose deal with a Performance Towing driver after she had a traffic accident in 2018 and told him she was not in a financial position to have her car removed and repaired.

The man replied they would "figure something out" and learnt during the course of their conversation she worked for St John Ambulance.

Defence counsel Helen Loreck told the District Court of WA the man, who has also been charged, contacted her client later that day and made a proposition.

Clinch then passed on details about a dozen crashes over a six-week period, using a mobile phone or SIM card provided to her.

"Over time, it became clear that this was going to be considered payment for repairs to her car, which were done slowly and when he had the opportunity to find certain parts," Ms Loreck said.

"As she saw it, it was a favour going both ways."

He also gave her cash on three occasions, but there was no agreement about the amounts.

She realised it was wrong and stopped before police intervened, which was consistent with her being of previous good character who may have not understood the degree of her criminality, Judge David MacLean said.

There was a degree of altruism, Judge MacLean said, with Clinch taking the view that a quicker clearing of the crash scene might prevent further accidents.

But the offending was serious and represented an attack on the integrity of St John Ambulance, which received valuable, confidential information that had been released for private gain, he said.

