Transfer warranted before boy’s ambo death

By AAP Newswire

The unsuccessful ambulance transfer of a severely ill three-year-old boy from a regional NSW hospital to Sydney was necessary, a coroner has found.

Tory Ganderton was aged three years and nine months when he died 30 kilometres into the 150km trip between Shoalhaven Hospital and Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick, in the early hours of September 10, 2014.

He rapidly deteriorated in the back of the ambulance and could not be resuscitated despite CPR and intubation.

The inquest heard Tory's spinal muscular atrophy led to difficulty swallowing and coughing and bouts of rapid weight loss.

Tory's loss of 11.5kg in the three months to September 2014 and his consequent malnourished state directly contributed to his respiratory failure, NSW coroner Derek Lee said on Wednesday.

Tory's deteriorating respiratory condition stabilised in Shoalhaven Hospital on the afternoon of September 9, but doctors were concerned Tory was on a downward trend and wouldn't receive adequate specialist care overnight if he became acutely unwell.

No helicopter or fixed-wing aircraft was available at the time.

"It was necessary for Tory to be transferred from Nowra to Sydney early in the morning of 10 September," the coroner concluded.

