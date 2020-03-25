National

Child safety ignored police over toddler

By AAP Newswire

Mason Jet Lee (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland child safety officers failed to pass on information to police about neglected toddler Mason Jet Lee despite two search warrants demanding it.

The 21-month-year-old died from sepsis in June 2016 after he was struck in the abdomen by his mother's boyfriend so hard it ruptured his small intestine.

Exhibits released on Wednesday from the inquest into Mason's death show that in the months before his death, police were concerned he may have been the victim of a criminal offence or child harm.

