School ‘open-shut them’ game a mess: Labor

Parents have no more clarity about who they should listen to over whether to send their children to school after the prime minister met with teachers.

Labor has described the whole situation as a mess.

Victoria and the ACT have moved to start their Easter holidays early, with pupil free-days at public schools, but other states have kept schools open.

However, leaders including NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian have been telling parents to keep their children at home if possible.

Parents appear to have heeded her calls, with almost three-quarters of students absent from state schools on Tuesday.

NSW has recorded its first infections in children aged under 10, with a two-month-old boy and a seven-year-old girl who both had contact with people with coronavirus testing positive.

"This is, frankly, a mess," federal opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

"We have this game of 'open-shut-them' between the prime minister and the premier of NSW, which is sending terribly mixed messages to families and parents who really don't know whether to listen to the prime minister or the premier."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison expects all schools will reopen after the Easter break, around Anzac Day.

He says it is vital that essential workers - who he defined as anyone with a job - were able to send their kids to school if they needed to, in order to keep earning.

But he acknowledged school would not be as usual any more.

He said after the meeting with the Australian Education Union on Wednesday morning that he considers teachers in line with other critical workers, such as paramedics, doctors, nurses and those working to boost the capacity of Centrelink.

"These are critical people in our community at this time, and it is very important that we work with teachers to ensure that their workplace health and safety is being addressed as we manage this very difficult issue," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

The NSW Teachers Federation called for a planned transition to online learning across all state schools as attendance numbers continue to fall.

"We need to be able to plan and we need to be able to plan on the basis of clear advice, clear statements, and a clear position by our elected leaders," federation president Angelo Gavrielatos told reporters.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was also safer to keep children in schools than spread out in the community or come into contact with vulnerable people.

"We know that some of those children who have not been at school have been mixing in shopping centres, milling in groups, or being with grandparents," he told ABC TV.

The medical advice continues to be that it is safe to send children to schools, but if there is a coronavirus outbreak in any particular institution it would be shut temporarily.