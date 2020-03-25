Victoria’s courts in the time of COVID-19

Weekday mornings in Melbourne Magistrates Court are usually busy.

The ground floor courts are crammed, spare seats are snapped up in seconds and even standing room is at a premium.

Not anymore. In Jelena Popovic's courtroom on Wednesday the dozen or so people inside was still too many for the deputy chief magistrate's liking.

"Can everyone please practice social distancing. If you're not needed in court please leave the precinct until your case is called," she said before even taking her seat.

"Anyway, good morning. I'm just trying to look after your health."

Courts are essential services, so they press on.

Ms Popovic has one goal for the day - to get everyone in and out as quickly as possible.

"I don't want to have to think for all of you - stay away from everyone," she says.

A police officer quietly moves seats as Ms Popovic presses on with urgency.

A name is called and the man approaches the bar table.

"Yes," Ms Popovic says.

The man begins to explain why he's making the application but the magistrate cuts him off.

"Yes - your application is granted," she clarifies.

Another doesn't even make it to the bar table before he's sent on his way.

"Stay there if you like, sir. That's a yes from me," she tells him, channelling a reality television show judge.

Coronavirus has made people are more polite.

"Stay safe," one man tells the magistrate as he leaves.

"Stay safe everybody and thank you," says a woman as her matter is wrapped up in less than 20 seconds.

Within 15 minutes the courtroom is down to a police prosecutor, a couple of officers, a lone reporter and Peter Michael Komiazyk, who is there with his brother to vary his bail.

Komiazyk is charged alongside Craig Minogue over the aggravated rape, assault and abduction of an 18-year-old woman in South Yarra in November 1985, and a second victim, aged 19, from Nunawading, in March 1986.

Ms Popovic released him on bail in November after finding his mental and physical health was deteriorating in the isolation he was being held in for his own safety.

Prosecutors agreed that the requirement he report daily to a local police station should be reduced to three days a week because of coronavirus and his significant health concerns.

Ms Popovic tells him he looks better, but questions if he even needs to report to police in person at all.

He should ask officers if he can do it over the phone, or by Skype.

"Tell them it was my idea," she said.

In the foyer of the County Court across the road, two protective services officers disinfect themselves.

"No getting high on the sanitiser please," a security guard jokes as the pair laugh about the smell.

Sometimes, all you can do is laugh.