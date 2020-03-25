National

NSW teachers union calls for transition

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian - AAP

The NSW Teachers Federation is calling for a planned transition to online learning across all state schools as attendance numbers continue to fall due to coronavirus fears.

Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos says normal school operations must end to ensure the safety of students and staff, with figures on Tuesday suggesting a 75 per cent absentee rate across NSW state schools.

"We need to be able to plan and we need to be able to plan on the basis of clear advice, clear statements, and a clear position by our elected leaders," Mr Gavrielatos told reporters on Wednesday.

The federal government announced schools would remain open on Monday however NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has encouraged parents to keep their kids at home as the state ramps up online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost one-third of parents in NSW were already keeping their kids home before Monday, Ms Berejiklian said earlier this week.

Mr Gavrielatos is calling for an urgent meeting with the premier to discuss transitions efforts effective from March 30 - starting with a pupil- free day for all students except the children of essential frontline services workers.

The Federation of Parents and Citizens Associations of NSW called on Tuesday for unified advice after Ms Berejiklian advised schools would remain open but requested parents keep children home.

