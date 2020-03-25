National

Tasmania’s school term to end early

By AAP Newswire

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania's school term will end four days early so teachers can prepare online education resources amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Peter Gutwein reiterated on Wednesday that public schools will stay open, but April 6-9 would be made student-free days.

He said it would enable teachers to finalise the delivery of a home and online model from the beginning of the new term after the holidays.

He added schools will remain open in term two "for students of essential workers and parents who wish their children to attend an education setting".

"We will support other students in their home, through either online or through other resources," he told reporters.

The Australian Education Union wants more urgent action and student-free days to begin from Monday.

"It's some recognition by Peter Gutwein of teacher health and preparation concerns but it's not enough soon enough," state president Helen Richardson said.

"Premier Gutwein needs to apply the leadership he showed in shutting Tasmania's borders early to our schools."

Mr Gutwein has said parents can keep students home from Wednesday, but that they must be accountable for their children's movements and learning.

Schools are expected to open after the Easter break on April 27.

Victoria and the ACT have moved to start their Easter holidays early, with pupil free-days at public schools.

Latest articles

Sport

Heathcote could play mid-week HDFNL games

YOU may be seeing Heathcote in action on a weeknight in season 2020. Heathcote District Football Netball League chairman Peter Cole has suggested mid-week games could be on the cards later this year. With the start of the season delayed, at least...

Brayden May
Sport

Colbinabbin tops off a terrific season

COLBINABBIN’S season has ended in stunning fashion after the club won two Campaspe Tennis Association grand finals on Saturday. The club’s junior side in Section B started the day in perfect fashion as they overcame Lockington Bamawm United 3 in...

Brayden May
Sport

Heathcote Panthers season throw into jeopardy

THE Heathcote Panthers’ basketball finals campaign has been halted by concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Bendigo Basketball Association announced the current season had been postponed until further notice as...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire