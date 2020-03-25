National

Pay frozen for MPs and public servants

By AAP Newswire

A view of Parliament House in Canberra. - AAP

Federal politicians, judges, ministerial staff and department heads will have their pay frozen as thousands of Australians lose their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ban on pay rises also applies to the heads of agencies such as the corporate regulator and competition watchdog, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told The Australian on Wednesday.

"It's a clear expectation there's be no annual salary increase for these positions until after the coronavirus crisis has been resolved," he said.

