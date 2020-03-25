National

Appeal decision for convicted cop killer

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Jason Roberts at the Supreme Court of Victoria - AAP

1 of 1

Convicted cop killer Jason Roberts will soon find out if he can continue fighting to clear his name on the grounds of police misconduct.

Roberts claims police manipulated evidence against him and misled the courts about the 1998 shooting murders of Melbourne Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller.

Roberts and his accomplice Bandali Debs were found guilty by a jury in 2002.

But Roberts wants Victoria's Court of Appeal to overturn his convictions.

His lawyer Peter Matthews earlier said there was wide-ranging police misconduct in the case against Roberts.

Mr Matthews said this included statements being changed, destroyed or not kept, and officers giving misleading evidence at the trial in its lead-up and to a corruption hearing.

It came after the state's Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission identified concerning and improper practices in the taking of statements during the investigation into the murders.

The corruption watchdog also said police were not fully upfront with prosecutors and Roberts' defence team during his trial.

The Court of Appeal is expected to hand down its decision on Wednesday about whether to grant Roberts leave to appeal his convictions on the grounds of police misconduct.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Bookmakers take coronavirus hit too

Not even the billion-dollar sports betting industry is safe from the deadly coronavirus pandemic with bookmakers fearing big losses.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

New biosecurity measures in Vic/NSW

Further protocols have been introduced in NSW and Victoria as the multi-billion dollar industry tries to stay afloat.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sydney preference for Princess Jenni

Trainer David Brideoake hopes to run Victorian mare Princess Jenni in the Emancipation Stakes as a lead-in to the Group One Coolmore Legacy Stakes in Sydney.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire