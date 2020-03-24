National

Bikie gets more jail time for guard attack

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the District Court in Perth (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A bikie who admitted attacking a prison guard, causing a fractured nose and significant damage to an eye socket, has been sentenced to two years and four months in a West Australian jail.

Nathan Norman Greenway, 30, pleaded guilty in the WA District Court to assaulting a 52-year-old guard and causing him bodily harm at Hakea Prison in April last year.

The inmates occupying the block at the time were known members or associates of the Comancheros, the court heard on Tuesday.

Greenway repeatedly punched the victim, who was knocked unconscious and also suffered a four-centimetre cut to his forehead and a chipped tooth.

"He did suffer serious injuries and that's something that simply can't be condoned by the court, and the public demand that there be general deterrence," Chief Judge Julie Wager said.

But she accepted it was not a pre-meditated attack.

Greenway, who showed no remorse, will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

