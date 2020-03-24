NSW introduces emergency COVID-19 bill

Police will be able arrest people suspected of breaching COVID-19 public health orders while certain offenders could be granted early parole under proposed laws to tackle the spread of the coronavirus in NSW.

The bill introduced by Attorney-General Mark Speakman to parliament on Tuesday includes urgent and temporary changes to a range of existing laws in response to the pandemic.

Mr Speakman says the government is acting swiftly to ensure the state is as prepared as possible to respond to the COVID-19 threat and to reduce the risk of further transmission.

The attorney-general has told parliament some amendments are "extraordinary", which is why they generally have sunset clauses of between six and 12 months.

"These temporary measures will help ensure we are ready for any development," Mr Speakman said in a statement on Tuesday.

"If urgent action is required to ensure the health and safety of the people of NSW, this bill will help to empower the relevant experts and public bodies to make tough and swift decisions in the best interests of the community."

Under the proposed legislation, police would be able to arrest people reasonably suspected of breaching COVID-19 public health orders and return them home or to their place of detention.

The Corrective Services commissioner could grant conditional parole to certain low-risk and vulnerable offenders before their non-parole period if it were necessary because of the pandemic.

"The bill seeks to provide us with powers we hope we will never have to use but the evolution of the pandemic may require it," Mr Speakman told parliament.

The commissioner would have to consider risks to public safety, the impact on any victim, and protection of domestic violence victims.

"This flexibility is necessary to give the commissioner the capacity to protect the health of inmates and correctional services staff, and ensure the good order and security of correctional premises," Mr Speakman said.

"The government contemplates that if the power were used, it would be in relation to lower risk or vulnerable inmates to be prioritised for potential release, such as older inmates nearing completion of their sentence."

Inmates not eligible would include those serving life terms and those jailed for murder, a serious sexual offence or a terrorism offence.

The government says planning laws would also be amended under the bill so any development that protects health, welfare and safety during the pandemic can proceed without normal development approvals.

"If we need to construct a COVID-19 clinic, we need for the period of this crisis to have the unfettered ability to be able to do that," Mr Speakman said.

Courts could order a judge-alone trial if the accused consents after receiving legal advice, even if the prosecution objects, if the court considers it in the best interests of justice.

Other changes would allow greater use of recordings in court proceedings and appearances and evidence via video link.

The bill would allow supermarkets to stock their shelves and trade throughout the Easter long weekend and on Anzac Day following widespread stockpiling and panic buying.