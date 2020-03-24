Corporation offers retailers rent relief

National

An Australian corporation is hoping other businesses follow suit in providing retailers a rent holiday, to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Queensland's South Bank Corporation will provide financial relief to its retailers to help support jobs and precinct businesses during the pandemic, AAP has been told.

In another innovation, the corporation is also providing free half-hour parking to make it easier for people to get take-away meals and support local business.

"These are unprecedented times for the entire population, however we are ramping up our efforts to help save jobs and small businesses in the South Bank Corporation retail precinct," Professor Delves said.

The measures include foregoing rent and outgoings from April 1 to September 30 and refunding rents that had already been paid to the corporation in March.

The free parking will enable roadside collection of ordered take-away food.

Pools at the popular parklands were officially closed on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders are meeting on Tuesday night to discuss ways to ease pressure on commercial and home renters who find themselves in financial difficulties.

