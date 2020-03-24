National

NSW council manager wasn’t defamed: judge

By AAP Newswire

A NSW city council manager who claimed a TV report made him out to be so incompetent that he caused most of the staff to be unhappy has lost his defamation lawsuit.

Roger Bailey sued WIN Television NSW and Win Corporation in the NSW Supreme Court over an October 2016 broadcast and a Facebook page video clip relating to the early termination of his employment.

The first defendant operates a TV station broadcasting to the Lithgow area, while the second administered the Facebook page on which some of the station's content is replicated.

In his decision in favour of the defendants on Tuesday, Justice Des Fagan said that up until October 2016, Mr Bailey was the general manager of Lithgow City Council, pursuant to a five-year contract due to expire in September 2017.

Mr Bailey claimed the material conveyed the meaning that he was so incompetent in his role that he caused the majority of staff to be unhappy.

Other claimed meanings included that he performed so poorly in his role that his termination was inevitable.

"I do not consider that the ordinary reasonable viewer of this television news item, listening to the words spoken in their ordinary and natural meaning, would have understood them to convey any of the defamatory imputations pleaded," the judge said.

Describing the report as "balanced and sober", he said it made no mention of poor performance, either directly or implicitly.

Mr Bailey also argued that "blameworthy incompetence" was conveyed by a reference to a $200,000 payout.

"He submits that this would signify to the listener that it must have been his incompetence that caused staff unhappiness, otherwise Council would not incur such a cost to the ratepayers to be rid of him," the judge said.

"I do not accept that the ordinary reasonable listener would draw such a long bow.

"To such a listener the substantial termination payment would be at least equally consistent with Council not having found substantiation of any blameworthy conduct, such as would warrant peremptory termination without compensation."

Subject to any subsequent submissions by the parties, the judge said Mr Bailey would be ordered to pay the legal costs of the defendants.

