Nude pics the ‘norm’ for NSW photographer

By the time one of amateur photographer Allan Cameron's models was 19 she was used to posing naked for him, a NSW court has heard.

Cameron told the Newcastle District Court on Tuesday in one of many photo sessions with the young woman she was wearing a nurse's outfit and no underwear.

"By this stage, she was in the habit of not wearing any," Cameron said.

The 56-year-old has pleaded not guilty in a judge-alone trial to 26 sex charges involving 10 young women.

Earlier on Tuesday, he told the court it would have been out of character for him to touch the woman in a sexual way and denied carrying out photographic shoots to "satisfy his lust".

He has denied 17 counts of indecent assault, eight counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of procuring a person for prostitution between 2011 and 2017.

Cameron had taken up photography as a hobby and offered his services to aspiring young models on Facebook.

Photo shoots were held at Cameron's studio in a backyard shed at his Gateshead home or at beach locations.

Prosecutor Paul Marr said Cameron would flatter the young women and urge them to get naked.

Questioned by Mr Marr when giving evidence in his defence, Cameron agreed he had been involved in more than 20 photo shoots with one young model from the time she was 17 in 2010, but rejected claims he had sex with her.

The woman claimed Cameron had given her $300 to have sex with him at the studio in May 2012.

Cameron said he had been a confidante to the woman and did not have feelings for her. He said he never touched her sexually.

The 56-year-old agreed he sent her a message in June 2012 saying he would have driven to the woman's home, where she was living with her parents at the time, for a hug but they would have murdered him.

Cameron explained he'd had a bad day at work and just needed someone to be kind to him.

Cameron said one image of the same young model, which showed her hands on her buttocks, was "a bum shot". He rejected Mr Marr's suggestion that it was a dirty photo to satisfy his lust.

He agreed the woman was attractive but said he was able to resist her the same way he had resisted every other model he had photographed.

Asked by Mr Marr if his wife had ever spoken to him about what was happening in his photographic studio, Cameron said she had never mentioned it because he was "just taking photos".

The trial before Judge Tim Gartelmann SC continues on Wednesday.