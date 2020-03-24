National

Jobless the face of virus hit to economy

By AAP Newswire

People are seen queuing outside a Centrelink office in Bondi Junction - AAP

1 of 1

HUMAN IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ECONOMIC HIT

* 123,000 people logged on to Centrelink website on Tuesday morning

* 814,000 people expected to lose their jobs between now and end of June

* More than 1.5 million people total out of work by mid-year

* Hardest hit sectors will be arts and recreation (40 per cent of jobs lost), hospitality (29 per cent) and construction (8 per cent)

* Some sectors will grow including telecommunication (by 14 per cent), health care (10 per cent) and public administration (5 per cent)

* Unemployment rate to rise from 5.1 per cent in February to 11.1 per cent in June

* Unemployment to stay static through September quarter and ease to 8.8 per cent by December

* One million people not already on welfare will receive the new coronavirus supplement, but some of these will be casuals and sole traders who still have jobs but had lost hours and income

(Sources: Westpac, Australian government)

Latest articles

National

Bikie gets more jail time for guard attack

A bikie who assaulted a West Australian prison guard, causing him significant injuries, has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW introduces emergency COVID-19 bill

Police could arrest people suspected of breaching COVID-19 public health orders under an emergency NSW bill which has some “extraordinary” amendments.

AAP Newswire
National

Corporation offers retailers rent relief

Retailers in Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands are being offered rent relief to stem the impact of the economic downturn from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire