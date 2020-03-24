National

Masks, virus tests pour into Australia

By AAP Newswire

People in a long queue outside a Centrelink office in Brisbane. - AAP

LATEST HEALTH DEVELOPMENTS ON CORONAVIRUS

WELFARE

* Parliament passed massive economic stimulus package and gave extraordinary powers to social services minister to make further changes to welfare payments if needed

* $550 fortnightly coronavirus supplement extended to students and apprentices on Youth Allowance

* Minister examining what access to welfare foreign workers should have

TESTING

* 147,000 tests done so far in Australia

* Equivalent to 557.9 per 100,000 people - more than 0.5 per cent of the population, higher than South Korea on a per capita basis

* Positive test result rate is lowest of any major country

* 160,000 more test kits recently arrived

* 37,000 tests on order

* Medical panel considering expanding testing criteria further

MASKS

* 1.5 million more masks just arrived in Australia

* 30 million more to arrive within next two weeks

* Further 24 million to arrive by end of April

* Government promised to provide five million masks to GPs by end of June 30

VENTILATORS

* 2000 ventilators available through intensive care unit beds

* Working to make another 2000 available through currently available stock

* Chief Scientist Alan Finkel working on setting up local production to add another 5000 invasive and non-invasive respiratory and ventilator units

TELEHEALTH

* Expanded list of doctors who can access video or phone chat with patients

NUMBERS

* Confirmed cases in Australia: 1914 (government update to come)

* Australian deaths: seven (six in NSW, one in WA)

* Social distancing: one person per four square metres

* Groups over 100 banned

