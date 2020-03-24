National

Murder trial juror to be tested for virus

By AAP Newswire

Charlie Younes (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The trial of a Sydney man accused of drowning his stepson in a bathtub has been adjourned to enable a juror to be tested for COVID-19.

Charlie Younes, 45, has pleaded not guilty in the NSW Supreme Court to murdering Steven Copo, also known as Steven Copo Horton, at his ex-partner's new home at Emerton.

The 18-year-old was born with severe intellectual and physical disabilities and was incapable of walking and talking, but could move about by crawling or shuffling along on his bottom.

In line with recent government advice on social distancing, the jurors have been spread out in the courtroom while the public has been able to watch the proceedings from the neighbouring courtroom via audio visual link.

The Crown's final address was due to start on Tuesday, but Acting Justice Peter Hidden said he had received a medical report on a juror.

The man had been sent for X-rays and placed on antibiotics, after developing a respiratory tract infection three weeks ago and a dry recurrent cough.

"I think the risk to others at this stage is extremely low, if not zero," the doctor wrote.

The man has informed the judge he is feeling well, while his fellow-jurors indicated they were happy to continue with the trial.

But the judge said while the court appreciated the jury's dedication, it had a heavy responsibility in the current climate to protect all those involved in its proceedings.

The juror then arranged to be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning and will ask for the results to be expedited.

The judge wished him "all the best" and adjourned the trial until the results were known.

Latest articles

National

Bikie gets more jail time for guard attack

A bikie who assaulted a West Australian prison guard, causing him significant injuries, has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW introduces emergency COVID-19 bill

Police could arrest people suspected of breaching COVID-19 public health orders under an emergency NSW bill which has some “extraordinary” amendments.

AAP Newswire
National

Corporation offers retailers rent relief

Retailers in Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands are being offered rent relief to stem the impact of the economic downturn from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire