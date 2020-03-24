Teen’s sentence for injuring cop increased

A teenager who struck a Queensland policeman in a stolen car, leaving him permanently injured, has had two years added to his sentence.

The youth was aged 16 when he hit Constable Peter McAulay while trying to avoid road spikes in Ipswich in September 2018.

The officer was carried on the car's bonnet before hitting the road at speed and slamming his head against the kerb.

The fall knocked him unconscious and he suffered fractures to his spine, jaw, eye socket, cheek, right arm and leg.

An artery in Const McAulay's left arm was also severed.

He underwent surgery at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and was placed in an induced coma at the hospital's intensive care unit.

The policeman continues to suffer from his injuries, including language difficulties and short-term memory loss.

Even his hearing and ability to walk have been affected.

Following the accident the youth joked about the moment before he mowed the officer down in a letter to a friend.

"I was off my head ... The dumb mort was still on the road. I went to go around the spikes and he still stands there trying to be Superman ... Haha," he wrote from his remand cell.

The teen later apologised to Const McAulay, saying he wished he could turn back the clock.

"I honestly didn't see you and I can honestly say that it wasn't intentional ... Words can't express how sorry I am to you and your family," he wrote.

The teen was convicted of grievous bodily harm and originally sentenced to three years' detention with release after 18 months.

He appealed that sentence, arguing it was manifestly excessive.

But instead the sentence was increased in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath appealed for the original sentence to be increased, arguing it was inadequate because it did not reflect the seriousness of the offence and the injuries inflicted on Const McAulay.

She asked for the offender to be locked away for five years.

The court imposed a five-year sentence with conditional release after the teen serves half of the time in detention.

It said the youth must be given the opportunity to develop in a responsible, beneficial and socially acceptable way.