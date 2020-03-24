National

Disgraced ex-NSW minister remains in jail

By AAP Newswire

Former Labor NSW minister Milton Orkopoulos



Disgraced former NSW Labor minister and convicted sex offender Milton Orkopoulos remains behind bars after allegedly breaching two parole conditions.

The 62-year-old smiled and waved as he appeared via video link in Waverley Local Court on Tuesday, telling the judge "thank you sir," after his matter was adjourned.

The former Labor MP was in January arrested for allegedly setting up an Instagram account and not telling police within the required seven days.

He had his parole revoked in February after Corrective Services NSW officers told police he used the mobile phone of a fellow resident at the Malabar halfway house where he lives.

Orkopoulos spent 11-and-a-half years in jail after he was convicted of 30 child sex, drug and child porn offences. He was granted parole in December 2019.

Both his alleged parole breaches are due to be dealt with on April 15.

